Olentangy Valley police beat: Dec. 18

ThisWeek group

A man was taken to the Delaware County jail on several charges stemming from a complaint involving a vehicle on the 100 block of West Olentangy Street, according to the Powell Police Department.

The suspect faced charges of theft, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct in the incident reported at 6:42 p.m. Dec. 4.

Stolen items and their monetary value were not listed on the report.

In Delaware County Sheriff's Office reports:

• A Rumpke trash can valued at $10 apparently was stolen at a residence on the 3800 block of Foresta Grand Drive, Powell, as reported at 2:18 p.m. Dec. 2.

• A resident of the 9900 block of Lavenham Circle West, Powell, was scammed out of several thousand dollars, believing she was applying for a grant that required an application and processing fee upfront. The money was transferred via gift cards in the incident reported at 3:45 p.m. Nov. 29.

• Charges were pending against a woman for shoplifting at a business on the 8800 block of Columbus Pike, Lewis Center. The suspect placed merchandise valued at $665 into a bag and exited the store without paying in the incident reported at 7:07 a.m. Nov. 28.