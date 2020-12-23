Olentangy Valley police beat: Dec. 23

ThisWeek group

The Powell Police Department said a resident of the 200 block of Delaneys Circle lost gift cards valued at $2,000 in a theft by deception reported at 12:37 p.m. Dec. 10.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office reported:

• Someone left a business on the 8600 block of Columbus Pike, Lewis Center, without paying for food valued at $31, as reported at 3:24 p.m. Dec. 12.

• A trash can was stolen on the 7300 block of Holderman Street, Lewis Center, as reported at 1:21 p.m. Dec. 11.

• A coat valued at $134 was stolen from a residence on the 10000 block of Riverside Drive, Powell, as reported at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 6.

• Damage to doors totaled $1,000 in a break-in at a residence on the 2300 block of Alison's Street, Lewis Center, as reported at 1:56 a.m. Dec 5.