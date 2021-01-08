Liberty Township: Sheetz plan on zoning commission's Jan. 20 plate

Jim Fischer

A busy January 2021 for the Liberty Township Zoning Commission will begin Jan. 20 with a continued hearing regarding a Sheetz location on Sawmill Parkway.

The proposal initially went before the commission in September, was continued to November and later was postponed until January.

The Sheetz store would be at the southwest corner of Seldom Seen Road and Sawmill Parkway, with access from both roads (southbound only from Sawmill Parkway). The 6,000-square-foot location would be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

At the September meeting, developers addressed potential concerns regarding noise, building design and traffic.

Residents addressing the board expressed concern about the appropriateness of the land use, specifically the proximity to residential areas. Other concerns included lighting, crime, the 24/7 operation and right-of-way issues.

Township zoning inspector Tracey Mullenhour said the developer has submitted some revisions to the original Sheetz plan.

The commission on Jan. 27 will continue its consideration of a planned overlay for mixed commercial and residential development for roughly 190 acres north of Hyatts Road, primarily between Sawmill Parkway and Liberty Road.

Developers removed a portion of the original proposal in response to residents' concerns at the original hearing in October. At a continued hearing in December, many residents continued to voice concerns for the proposal, calling it out of character with the township’s comprehensive plan, which shows the area zoned FR-1 farm residential.

John Hartman, a member of the committee that worked on the current comprehensive plan adopted by township trustees in 2018, cited a “clear consensus that the area north of Hyatts should continue as residential and agricultural.”

Attorney Steve Cuckler, presenting for the various landowners bringing the overlay proposal, said the plan takes a “holistic” approach to development in the area, particularly as it relates to land along Sawmill Parkway in the northern part of the township.

Commission chair Bonnie Goodson said the Jan. 27 meeting would be available to the public but will not include public comment, to allow discussion of the proposal among commission members.

