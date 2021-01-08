Orange Township: Route 23 overlay drawing developers' interest

Jim Fischer

Orange Township’s recently adopted Route 23 Corridor Overlay District, approved by trustees in November, is receiving early interest in the form of multifamily developments.

Trustees approved the first zoning request filed under the overlay, from Schottenstein Real Estate Group for Orange Grand Estates at Slate Ridge, a 130-unit townhome development along the extension of Home Road to Graphics Way, east of U.S. Route 23, by a 3-0 vote Dec. 21.

A hearing will be held for the second request, TMB Investments’ request for a 56-unit multifamily development on the west side of Owenfield Drive between Powell and Orange roads, called Cheswick Village, at 6 p.m. Jan. 19, according to township zoning director Michele Boni.

Both are in sections of the overlay dedicated to mixed-use development.

Orange Grand Estates at Slate Ridge will be the second multifamily development by Schottenstein Real Estate Group along the new stretch of Home Road.

Wes Smith, senior vice president of engineering and development with Schottenstein, told trustees Orange Grand Apartments are filling up fast, with 178 units leased, 12 occupied and a waiting list of 50 for the planned 288-unit complex.

Trustee Debbie Taranto said those developments support the township’s position to offer diverse housing options.

“This is where we told residents we wanted multifamily (development) to be,” trustee Ben Grumbles said. “It’s probably the first thing we'll get accomplished (with the overlay). To attract more commercial projects, we need to have people living in the area who will engage in that commerce.”

