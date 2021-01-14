Olentangy Schools survey asks: What should 16th elementary school be called?

Jim Fischer

Olentangy Schools is seeking residents' input on the naming of its new elementary school.

Watch for a survey that's expected to appear on the district’s website, olentangy.k12.oh.us, on Jan. 15, according to the district. It will be available through Jan. 31.

The new elementary school, the district’s 16th, is under construction on 14 acres in the new Berlin Meadows development in Berlin Township, near the intersection of Peachblow Road and a planned extension of North Road. It's scheduled to open for the start of the 2021-22 school year.

The district announced the hiring of Greta Gnagy as the school’s principal in December.

The selection of a mascot and work on new attendance boundaries will follow, with both expected to be announced in March, district spokeswoman Amanda Beeman said.

During a June 2020 school board meeting, Superintendent Mark Raiff said the district sometimes chooses to use the name of a development as a school name when land has been donated, as was the case with this school.

