Olentangy Valley police beat: Jan. 14

ThisWeek group

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office recently received reports of two stolen vehicles.

. A 2018 two-door car valued at $33,000 was stolen on the 10000 block of Columbus Pike in Lewis Center, as reported at 10:45 a.m. Dec. 31. Two people are believed to have stolen the vehicle, which, the sheriff's office said, was recovered 1,000 miles south of Delaware County.

A 2010 truck valued at $15,000 was stolen in a lot outside a bar-restaurant on the 4000 block of Presidential Parkway in Powell, as reported at 7:17 p.m. Dec. 31. The vehicle later was recovered in Columbus.

The sheriff's office also reported:

• Two doors were damaged and undetermined items stolen when two males broke into a business on the 9600 block of Sawmill Parkway in Powell, as reported at 3:44 a.m. Jan. 3.

• An employee of a retailer said a license plate was stolen from her vehicle in the retailer’s parking lot while she was at work on the 8600 block of Columbus Pike in Lewis Center, as reported at 7:47 a.m. Dec. 31.

• A woman and two children were seen taking a bicycle and clothing items without paying from a business on the 100 block of Neverland Drive in Lewis Center and running to their vehicle. Value of the items was listed at $100 in the incident reported at 11:31 a.m. Dec. 29.

• A 20-yard trash container valued at $3,250 was stolen from a residential building on the 1800 block of Linden Street in Lewis Center, as reported at 1:59 p.m. Dec. 29.

The Powell Police Department said a license plate was stolen from a vehicle in a lot on the 4000 block of Powell Road, as reported at 3:07 p.m. Jan. 2.