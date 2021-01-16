Girls Basketball: Olentangy Liberty's Caitlin Splain sets state record for 3-pointers

Olentangy Liberty senior girls basketball player Caitlin Splain put together a record-setting performance during her team’s 69-43 victory over Olentangy Orange on Jan. 15.

In addition to setting a program mark for points in a game with 45, she made a state-record 14 3-pointers. Splain hit five 3s in the first quarter and six in the third.

“It’s a real honor given all the great players who have played in this state,” Splain said. “I want to thank my coaches and my teammates for getting opportunities to make baskets.”

Splain helped the Patriots win their fifth in a row to improve to 8-5 overall and 4-1 in the OCC-Central Division.

Her previous personal best for 3s in a game was eight, which took place in AAU competition.

“I had no idea (I was having a record-setting game),” Splain said. “I was just focused on winning the game and playing with my teammates and best friends on senior night.”

