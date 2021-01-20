Liberty Township Zoning Commission to consider Sheetz plan tonight, Jan. 20

Jim Fischer

The Liberty Township Zoning Commission will consider a Sheetz plan tonight, Jan. 20.

The proposal came before the commission initially in September, was continued to November but later postponed until January. Township zoning inspector Tracey Mullenhour said the developer has submitted some revisions to the original plan.

The Sheetz store would be at the southwest corner of Seldom Seen Road and Sawmill Parkway, with access from both roads (southbound only from Sawmill Parkway). The 6,000-square-foot location would be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

At the September meeting, developers addressed potential concerns regarding noise, building design and traffic.

Residents addressing the board expressed concern about the appropriateness of the land use, specifically the proximity to residential areas. Other concerns included lighting, crime, the 24/7 operation and right-of-way issues.

The hearing will be held at 7:30 via Zoom. Residents may register to participate in the Zoom at libertytwp.org/Calendar.aspx?EID=273 and could watch the livestreamed hearing on the township’s YouTube channel.

The commission is the body that will make the final determination on the proposal, Mullenhour said. Because the property already was rezoned in the late 1990s, this development plan does not need to go to the township trustees for approval.

Sheetz recently announced that its Delaware store – the first in central Ohio – will open April 6 at 710 Sunbury Road.

