Olentangy middle schools: New logos rolled out; mascots unchanged

Jim Fischer

ThisWeek

Olentangy Schools recently unveiled updated mascots and logos for its middle schools as part of a comprehensive branding project for each of the district’s 24 schools.

Each school retained its mascot name, chief communications officer Krista Davis told school board members Jan. 27. The update “removed some Native American imagery” and considered “inclusivity,” Davis said.

The monthslong initiative is intended to create consistency districtwide, bound by some common styles, typefaces and colors, while allowing each school to create its own particular identity.

Additionally, the process helps the district with the licensing of its images and marks, Davis said, while also creating a greater connection to each school building and community.

Davis, along with Columbus-based Cult Marketing, is leading teams of faculty, staff and parents, with students’ input, through the branding process.

New mascots and logos were unveiled for the district’s 15 elementary schools last fall. Updates to mascots and logos for the high schools are scheduled to be revealed for the fall semester.

Middle school mascots are Berkshire Sentinels, Hyatts Eagles, Liberty Warriors, Orange Trailblazers and Shanahan Scouts.

