Olentangy Athletics: Braves name new boys golf, girls soccer coaches

Olentangy’s two newest coaches long have felt at home at the school, even if they are just now assuming their new jobs.

Matt Evans and Kelly Holly were named Olentangy’s new girls soccer and boys golf coaches, respectively, on Feb. 5.

Evans, a 2006 graduate of Hilliard Darby, had coached Jonathan Alder’s girls team for six years. The Pioneers won Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championships in 2015 and 2016, a Division II district title in 2015 and were district runners-up in 2016 and last year.

Evans, who played college soccer for two years at Adrian, replaces Earl Devanny, who retired in December after leading the Braves to a Division I state runner-up finish. Olentangy went 18-3-2 overall and 5-0 in the OCC-Cardinal Division, losing to Strongsville 3-1 in the state final.

“We’ll start lifting and start our offseason program soon. It’s an exciting opportunity … and somewhere that felt like home,” said Evans, whose wife, Jordan, graduated from Olentangy in 2009. “I am excited to get going. There are big shoes to fill with where they left off, but I’m confident there is still room to grow.”

Holly succeeds Joel Glassburn, who resigned after 17 seasons. A 2001 graduate of Big Walnut and special education teacher at Olentangy, Holly was junior varsity coach the past five years and also has been an assistant boys basketball coach since 2016.

“I never thought of replacing Joel because Glassburn is a legend and there’s no replacing Joel,” Holly said. “It seemed like a logical move because I’ve been with these varsity kids and j.v. and they’re moving up the ranks now. It’ll be a smooth transition because the kids know me and what to expect from me.”

dpurpura@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekDave