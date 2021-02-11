Olentangy Schools' 16th elementary is called Shale Meadows

Jim Fischer

Shale Meadows Elementary School is the name of Olentangy Schools' new school that will open in August.

The district’s school board voted to select the name during its Feb. 11 meeting.

The name was offered by board member Kevin O'Brien as a compromise between Shale Hollow and Berlin Meadows, the two names preferred by the board during discussion.

The district had posted a survey on its website at olentangy.k12.oh.us from Jan. 25 to 31, inviting residents to suggest names.

Five finalists had been selected from among 125 suggestions submitted by district residents – Berlin Crossing, Berlin Meadows, Peachblow Corners, Peachblow Crossing and Shale Hollow.

The new elementary school, the district’s 16th, is under construction on 14 acres in the new Berlin Meadows development in Berlin Township, near the intersection of Peachblow Road and a planned extension of North Road. It's scheduled to open for the start of the 2021-22 school year.

The district announced the hiring of Greta Gnagy as the school’s principal in December.

The new 82,000-square-foot, $23.6 million elementary school will be similar in design to the district’s other elementary schools, with some modifications.

