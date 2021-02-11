Olentangy Schools: Residents invited to join virtual redistricting-information sessions

Jim Fischer

Olentangy Schools will sponsor three virtual informational sessions Feb. 20 regarding redistricting school attendance boundaries for the 2021-22 school year.

Sessions will be held as follows: noon, options for elementary schools in the north​; 1 p.m., options for elementary schools in the south​; and 2 p.m., options for middle schools.

The sessions will be held via Microsoft Teams. Watch for a registration link on the district’s website: olentangy.k12.oh.us.

“A redistricting committee of Olentangy community members, with guidance from Cooperative Strategies educational planners, have prepared attendance-boundary options for three segments of the Olentangy population,” Krista Davis, the district’s chief communications officer, said. “The proposed plans will be presented to Olentangy families in a video walk-through, and the community will have an opportunity to ask questions during our virtual Q&A sessions before sharing their feedback in a survey.”

Olentangy will open a new elementary school in Berlin Township, the district’s 16th, in August. A bond issue approved by district voters in 2020 provides for the subsequent construction of a new middle school and a second new elementary.

