Olentangy Schools: COVID-19, late election delayed some projects; summer completion expected

Jim Fischer

ThisWeek

Construction on and installation of security vestibules and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant playgrounds at a number of Olentangy school buildings will be completed this summer, a year later than originally planned.

When Ohio’s 2020 primary election was delayed from March 17 until late April, with no in-person voting, in response to the then-nascent COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, it had a delaying effect on issues dependent on the election’s outcome.

For Olentangy Schools, that slowed the district’s ability to execute some projects that had been promised as part of a three-part ballot issue approved in the primary.

The issue included a $134.7 million bond issue to fund construction of three new schools; a 0.5-mill permanent-improvements levy to fund maintenance and building and technology upgrades; and a 7.4-mill operating levy for such daily expenses as staff salaries and program costs.

Although the district has been able to keep construction on a new elementary school in Berlin Township on track, other projects have fallen behind schedule.

The district intends for those dominos to fall into place in the summer.

“We remain committed to all of the items that were included in the levy passing last spring. Playgrounds and security vestibules are being installed this summer, with other items being executed as soon as possible,” Superintendent Mark Raiff told ThisWeek.

“It’s taking a little longer than we planned,” said Jeff Gordon, the district’s director of business management and facilities. “We had originally planned to start work last summer, but the delay in the election and the passage of the (ballot issue) delayed that.”

Gordon said the work was to have been completed over two summers (2020 and 2021), but he now intends for most of the work to be completed this summer.

“We know we made the commitment to get the work done ASAP,” Gordon said. “We are working with our contractor to manage the project in the hopes of getting the playgrounds and vestibules done in one summer.

“We have already started communicating with our buildings and departments for alternate entrances and any playground use over the summer where needed,” Gordon said.

He said it’s possible not all the work could be completed in the compressed timeframe but that some work already has been done, where possible, to modify the entrances of schools for better security.

“The best impact on security and safety of students is the priority,” Gordon said.

The bond portion of the ballot issue included funding for three new schools, plus updated security vestibules, ADA-compliant playground additions and modifications, as well as for driveway and traffic-flow improvements at a handful of schools, new bus purchases and specific technology and mechanical maintenance and improvements.

The permanent-improvements levy portion of the ballot issue includes ongoing funding for facilities maintenance and technology updates.

“I’m always encouraged to see technology included, as well as asphalt,” board member Kevin O’Brien said.

Tech upgrades that have been possible while buildings have been in use are underway or completed, Gordon said.

Remaining bond items, including bus purchases, roof replacements, HVAC upgrades and maintenance, will be completed as the district is able, he said.

Permanent-improvements levy funds are budgeted for such items as flooring, electrical and plumbing, doors and windows and paving.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews