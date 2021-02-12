Olentangy Schools returning to full in-person classes March 15

Jim Fischer

Olentangy Schools will move to full in-person classes on March 15.

Superintendent Mark Raiff announced the change to the district’s attendance model during the Feb. 11 school board meeting.

The district primarily has operated in a hybrid attendance model thus far during the 2020-21 school year, which has students splitting time between in-school and online instruction.

The decision affects students who opted for the three-tiered in-person model at the start of the school year.

Students who opted for the online-only model are not affected.

“We have always worked to maximize learning and minimize risk,” Raiff said. "By March 15, I believe it will be safe for students and staff to return to school."

Getting staff members vaccinated for COVID-19 has been an important piece of the puzzle in returning students to the classroom full time, Raiff has said.

Staff members who opted to be vaccinated were scheduled to receive the first dose Feb. 7 at Berlin High School in a clinic-style event with the Delaware Public Health District. The event was available to any public school employee within Delaware County.

