Boys Basketball: Olentangy Liberty coach Greg Nossaman earns 400th career victory

With his team’s 64-55 victory over Reynoldsburg on Feb. 13, Olentangy Liberty boys basketball coach Greg Nossaman earned the 400th win of his career.

The Patriots improved to 15-5, giving them a 201-105 record in 13 seasons under Nossaman.

“I didn’t make a basket in any of the 400 wins,” Nossaman said. “It’s the kids. It’s about the preparation with the assistants, the camaraderie with the coaches, players and parents. The older you get, you hope you can keep the program going and you hope you win more than you lose. I think we’ve done some good things here at Liberty. We’ve got great kids, great families and it’s fun to be a part of it.”

After guiding Morral Ridgedale to a 26-39 mark in three seasons, Nossaman coached Willard to a 173-62 record from 1999-2008 that included five league titles, five district titles and one regional championship.

He led Liberty to a 24-5 record and a Division I state semifinal appearance in 2018-19 before the team went 18-7 last winter.

The Patriots are the No. 5 seed for the coming district tournament.

