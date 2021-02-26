Olentangy Valley police beat: Feb. 26

ThisWeek group

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office said items valued together in the thousands of dollars were stolen in separate incidents at a business on the 7200 block of Graphics Way in Lewis Center.

A man and a woman left the business with several laser distance meters valued at $1,307 after the man had concealed the items in his coat. The loss was reported at 3:25 p.m. Feb. 12.

Two people stole several nailers and nail kits, with a combined $1,795 value, as reported at 12:12 p.m. Feb. 8.

A woman concealed several items, with a combined $429 value, and left without paying, as reported at 2:23 p.m. Feb. 5.

• Two deadbolts valued at $259 were stolen, as reported at 9:41 a.m. Jan 28.

Three multi-tools valued at a combined $99.95 were stolen, as reported at 9:40 a.m. Jan. 28.

In other incidents:

• A woman was arrested after taking clothing and toys, with a total $165 value, from a business on the 8870 block of Columbus Pike (U.S. Route 23) in Lewis Center, as reported at 6:38 p.m. Feb. 12.

• A woman stole hair foils valued at $14.99 before attempting to exchange them at a business on the 100 block of Meadow Park Avenue in Lewis Center, as reported at 5:34 p.m. Jan. 30.

• Two men are suspected of working in tandem to distract a business employee while stealing a coin machine valued at $154 on the 5600 block of Columbus Pike in Lewis Center, as reported at 7:39 a.m. Jan. 29.

• Dozens of tongue-and-groove sheets, with a total $1,793 value, were stolen from a construction site on the 1600 block of Liberty Bluff Drive in Liberty Township, as reported at 9:01 a.m. Jan. 21.

• A trash can valued at $90 was stolen on the 6500 block of Emerald Ash Drive in Powell, as reported at 9:38 a.m. Jan. 21.

The Powell Police Department reported responding to a theft in progress on the first block South Liberty Street at 2:24 p.m. Feb. 5. Items valued at $45 were reported stolen.