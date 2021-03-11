Condado Tacos' first carryout-only location opens in Powell

Jim Fischer
ThisWeek

Condado Tacos is coming to Powell.

Technically, the location at 4052 Presidential Parkway has been open for limited soft-open business for the past few days, but the company will hold a grand opening starting at 11 a.m. March 15.

Condado tacos

The Powell location is the company’s first Condado Carryout, offering curbside and carryout in addition to an expanded delivery footprint without a full-service, dine-in option.

“Powell is a natural location to test the new Condado Carryout concept and bring our crave-worthy tacos to more customers who may already be familiar with our restaurants,” Condado Tacos president Scott Shotter said in a news release. “2020 created incredible change for full-service restaurants, and we believe customer demand for carryout and delivery will continue to be strong.”

Condado Carryout will have grand-opening deals daily from March 15 to 18.

