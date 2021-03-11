Condado Tacos' first carryout-only location opens in Powell

Jim Fischer

ThisWeek

Condado Tacos is coming to Powell.

Technically, the location at 4052 Presidential Parkway has been open for limited soft-open business for the past few days, but the company will hold a grand opening starting at 11 a.m. March 15.

The Powell location is the company’s first Condado Carryout, offering curbside and carryout in addition to an expanded delivery footprint without a full-service, dine-in option.

“Powell is a natural location to test the new Condado Carryout concept and bring our crave-worthy tacos to more customers who may already be familiar with our restaurants,” Condado Tacos president Scott Shotter said in a news release. “2020 created incredible change for full-service restaurants, and we believe customer demand for carryout and delivery will continue to be strong.”

Condado Carryout will have grand-opening deals daily from March 15 to 18.

Check ThisWeekNEWS.com/Olentangy for updates.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews