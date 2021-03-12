Delaware County District Library: Actual construction to begin soon on Liberty Branch

Jim Fischer

With the cost of construction now set, work can begin in earnest on the Delaware County District Library’s new Liberty Branch Library.

DCDL officials in late February voted to accept a price projected by Columbus-based Marker Inc., not to exceed $12.22 million, for the building planned at the northwest corner of Home and Steitz roads.

DCDL board president Michael P. Butler said he was elated by the decision.

“We’re going to be the showcase in Ohio,” Butler said.

The price keeps the overall cost for the project, including land acquisition, at or slightly under budget, library spokesperson Nicole Fowles said.

Library officials held a ceremonial groundbreaking at the building site in November.

“A library is a promise that we can use our intelligence to improve our lives and our world,” library director George Needham said in November. “It is a promise that our next generation will have the opportunity to be better educated and more adaptable to the world they will inherit. It is a promise that the knowledge, the literature, the poetry, the faith, the cultures that we have inherited and augmented will endure.”

Fowles said completion still is expected for spring 2022.

The new branch will be a three-floor, 42,000-square-foot library on a 3.7-acre site, the countywide system’s fifth location.

