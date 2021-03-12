Olentangy Schools teachers contract extension approved through June 2022

Jim Fischer

Olentangy Schools’ board on March 11 approved a one-year contract extension with the district’s teachers union.

The agreement allows for a 2.5% increase on the base salary. This contract also enabled the district to realize health-care program savings estimated at more than $9 million, according to treasurer Emily Hatfield.

The contract will run through June 30, 2022. The previous contract was set to expire June 30.

The last contract with the Olentangy Teachers' Association was agreed upon in 2018.

“Our teachers have gone above and beyond in serving students this past year. Their endless efforts have not gone unnoticed,” Superintendent Mark Raiff said in a March 12 news release. “Approving the continuance of the current contract agreement is in the best interest of the district, our valued teachers and the students we serve together.”

The OTA represents 1,472 Olentangy teachers.

