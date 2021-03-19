Girls Soccer: Former Big Walnut coach Chris Allen to lead Olentangy Liberty Patriots

Chris Allen has been named girls soccer coach at Olentangy Liberty, according to athletics director Darrin Meeker.

He succeeds Hillary Carter, who stepped down after three seasons in which the Patriots went 23-23-8. They were 12-4-2 and a Division I district runner-up last fall.

Allen served as the Big Walnut girls coach the last three seasons, guiding the program to a 32-17-8 record that included reaching a Division II state semifinal in 2018 and winning an OCC-Capital Division title in 2019.

A four-year starter for Mount Vernon Nazarene, Allen also spent one season as an assistant men’s coach at Otterbein, one season as an assistant boys coach at Liberty and five seasons as a coach with the Classics Eagles club program.

