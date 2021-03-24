Olentangy Schools planning drive-thru graduation ceremonies

Jim Fischer

ThisWeek

Olentangy Schools' graduation ceremonies will be held in the drive-thru format again this year.

The announcement came in the form of a letter dated March 23 and signed by Superintendent Mark Raiff and the four high school principals.

"In recent weeks, it has become increasingly clear that it would be unlikely that we will be able to gather at The Schottenstein Center in the manner in which was planned due to mandatory cleaning protocols and increased costs. Additionally, The Ohio State University has not cleared outside groups to use their facilities as of today and there is no estimated date of clearance," the letter read.

"We are aware it is important for you to know what the graduation arrangements are so you can plan accordingly," it read.

More:Hilliard City Schools plan May graduations at Schottenstein Center

Graduation will be marked in three parts. A student-only Senior Sunset Salute will be held May 21, at which seniors may gather, in caps and gowns, to hear traditional student and staff remarks, which will be recorded for inclusion in a virtual graduation to be posted online at a later date and during which each graduate's name will be read.

A drive-thru, walk-up commencement also will be held, with graduates able to receive their diplomas while family members remain in their vehicles.

The schedule will be as follows:

• Olentangy Berlin High School – 9 a.m. Saturday, May 22

• Olentangy Liberty High School – 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22

• Olentangy High School – 9 a.m. Sunday, May 23

• Olentangy Orange High School – 2 p.m. Sunday, May 23

"We are pleased to have a plan to celebrate the Class of 2021. We recognize this may not work for every single senior and every single family. However, please know we (are) committed to do our very best to recognize and remember all the Class of 2021 has to offer our world," the letter read.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews