Olentangy Valley police beat: March 26

ThisWeek group

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office said a resident of the 4900 block of Brust Drive, Powell, had reported a $157,000 loss after his telephone was hacked.

The sheriff's office said he was unable to make calls or access apps, and funds from two of his financial accounts had been withdrawn. The loss was reported at 5:49 p.m. March 13 and is being handled as an active investigation, the report said.

The sheriff's office also reported:

• A man allegedly stole $1,500 worth of merchandise from a business on the 7200 block of Graphics Way, Lewis Center, as reported at 12:25 p.m. March 18.

• Someone stole cigarettes valued at $500 from a business on the 9600 block of Sawmill Road, as reported at 8:31 a.m. March 12.

• Residents of the 6600 block of Home Road, near Delaware, lost $2,200 in a landscaping scam, as reported at 9:21 a.m. March 11.

• Four air-conditioning units, with a combined $4,001 value, were stolen from a construction site on the 7300 block of Summit Drive, Powell, as reported at 11:58 a.m. March 8.

• A resident of 2100 block of Hayer Court, Lewis Center, said she had received on her laptop computer a notice advising her of a software virus and urging her to pay to get the issue resolved. She paid $330 before learning the notice was a scam, as reported at 3:39 p.m. March 9.

• A flatbed trailer was stolen on the 4200 block of Hunters Bend, Powell, as reported at 5:41 p.m. March 5. The value of the trailer was not listed.

– Paul Comstock/ThisWeek