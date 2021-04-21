Orange Township: Andrew King's suspension follows emails with trustee Ben Grumbles

Dean Narciso

Orange Township residents were given no reason why their township administrator was suspended April 13 by a 2-1 vote of trustees, but emails from administrator Andrew King, trustees chairman Ben Grumbles and others that were acquired by The Columbus Dispatch show ongoing conflict.

King accused Grumbles of micromanaging, bullying and nepotism in documents from March, among other leadership faults – all of which Grumbles denied.

Grumbles called the assertions political retaliation that he believes since has prompted an investigation by the Office of Inspector General in Columbus into whether his township work has interfered with his government job with the U.S. Department of Defense.

