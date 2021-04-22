Orange Township: Sheetz eyes southwest corner of Route 23 and Orange Road

Jim Fischer

Orange Township trustees will consider a zoning request for a proposed Sheetz location when they meet at 6 p.m. May 3.

The proposed site is at the southwest corner of U.S. Route 23 and Orange Road.

The hearing originally was scheduled for April 19 but was continued to May 3 at the request of the applicant, township zoning director Michele Boni told trustees.

The site is within the township’s 23 Overlay District, providing for an expedited zoning process.

Developers have held a number of pre-application meetings with township staff over several weeks, Boni told township zoning commission members during an April 6 work session.

At that same work session, Frank Petruziello of Columbus-based firm Skilken Gold, representing Sheetz, told commission members the proposal is modified from a typical Sheetz proposal in an attempt to comply with as much of the 23 Overlay District language as possible.

Sheetz opened its first central Ohio location on the east side of Delaware earlier this month. The company plans a number of additional sites throughout central Ohio in the coming months, including a second location in Delaware and a site on Sawmill Parkway in Liberty Township.

Trustees also set a hearing date for a zoning request for North Farms Condominiums.

The request is a new plan for a site at the southeast corner of North and Lewis Center roads, on which a plan for apartments was approved by the zoning commission but overturned by trustees in 2020.

This new plan was approved by the zoning commission April 13 by a 3-2 vote.

This public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. May 19.

Meetings will be held via Zoom and are open to the public.

Go to orangetwp.org for information.

