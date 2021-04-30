City of Powell: Several events planned for summer

Jim Fischer

Powell is bringing events back.

With 2020’s events calendar dramatically hindered by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the city has reinvigorated its schedule of spring and summer concerts, festivals and other activities for 2021.

“We know a lot of people missed some of our great events last year,” City Council member Dan Swartwout said. “To know we’re going to be able to have these events will help build some excitement in the community, we hope.”

“We had to cancel or modify many of our most popular community events last year,” City Manager Andrew White said. “While some of our event experiences may look slightly different this year, we’re excited to present many opportunities to promote a sense of community and benefit our local businesses.”

The Powell Festival, canceled last year, returns in a different format – a concert series held in the pavilion on the Village Green on three Fridays in June, July and August.

The concert series will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. June 25, July 30 and Aug. 27 in Village Green Park, 47 Hall St. Acts will be announced at a later date.

“We have talked for some time about doing a concert series,” Swartwout said, adding some have agreed space on the Village Green has been under-utilized. “By basically breaking up Powell Festival, it’s kind of the first incarnation of a concert series.”

Concerts will be held in collaboration with the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area and will feature local food trucks from Delaware County. The city also plans to partner with the Powell Sertoma Club and local brewery partners – the Daily Growler, Nocterra Brewing Co. and Ill Mannered Brewing Co. – to host a beer garden in the park.

Also planned is a different themed scavenger hunt each of the Fridays for families to enjoy and explore downtown Powell, as well as yard games in Village Green Park.

One tradition of the annual Powell Festival weekend that will continue this year is the fireworks display. This year’s fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m. June 26 near Adventure Park. The city encourages residents to watch from home or a nearby parking area. A map will be published closer to the date of the fireworks.

The DORA will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. The DORA allows licensed liquor establishments in the designated area to sell alcohol that can be carried out of their establishments in specially marked cups during special times and events.

“We’ve established the DORA every week, and to have events that happen during those time frames just adds to both the event and the appeal of the DORA,” Swartwout said.

The city is partnering with the Greater Powell Chamber of Commerce on programming, as well, including a series of street markets featuring artists and other vendors along Olentangy and Hall streets. The first of these was scheduled May 2. Additional dates are June 26 and Sept. 13. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additionally, the Powell farmers market will begin May 22, with open hours of 9 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot at 240 N. Liberty St. Fresh, local food and other goods will be available Saturdays through Oct. 9. The chamber will add a second market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays in the parking lot at 9721 Sawmill Road.

“We’re working together to help promote the downtown and really all of Powell,” chamber executive director Pam Miller said. “A strong event schedule benefits our businesses.”

The Olentangy Rotary Club will continue to hold the annual Field of Flags display in Village Green Park during the Memorial Day weekend May 27-31. Nearly 100 flags will be placed in the park near the Greater Powell Veterans Memorial to honor fallen heroes.

The Memorial Day parade will be held at 10 a.m. May 31 in downtown Powell. A ceremony will be held immediately following the parade at the Greater Powell Veterans Memorial, 47 Hall St.

The parade route will be lined with safe-distancing markers, and guests will be expected to wear masks. The parade and ceremony also will be streamed live to the city’s Facebook page: facebook.com/cityofpowell.

Advanced registration for the parade and ceremony is encouraged. Go to the city’s website at cityofpowell.us for more information.

The annual Mystery Night Out, organized by the Powell Police Department, will be held virtually again this year. Families may participate in a clue search around Powell anytime Aug. 2 through Aug. 3 using Actionbound, a free app.

“It’s a tremendous focus for council and the city to show that our downtown is active and alive and to encourage visitors to our events and also to our local shops, restaurants and breweries,” Swartwout said.

