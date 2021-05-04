May 4 election: Powell voters give overwhelming nod to income-tax measure

ThisWeek Staff Report

ThisWeekNEWS.com

Voters in the city of Powell have given their overwhelming support to an income-tax measure on the May 4 ballot.

With all 11 precincts reporting, the measure was approved 1,171 votes to 603 votes, or 66% to 34%, according to unofficial results from the Delaware County Board of Elections.

City Council approved a resolution Jan. 19 to place the issue before voters.

The measure will raise the city’s income-tax rate from 0.75% to 2 % but also increase the credit for taxes paid in another municipality from 25% to 100%.

The issue is estimated to generate $3.4 million annually in revenue for the city.

City Manager Andrew White called the measure a “restructuring,” saying approximately 80% of residents would benefit from the credit.

Council member Tom Counts acknowledged that a portion of residents would see the full increase but asked that this be viewed “as a necessary piece of a much larger jigsaw puzzle that has long-term benefits to the city.”

Mayor Frank Bertone said the current tax rate has been in place for roughly 30 years and that the restructured tax is a “critical component needed for our community to grow.”

Bertone said Powell residents who also work in Powell would see the full increase from 0.75% to 2 %, but those who live in Powell and work elsewhere “stand to have a positive or neutral impact” on their income-tax bill. That’s due to the credit increase, meaning residents would pay income tax to Powell only if they are taxed below 2% in the municipality where they work.

Bertone said retirees who derive their income from Social Security or pensions would not see an increase because those are not taxed as earned income.

Counts said the measure would take advantage of recent growth in Powell’s business community.

“We have the opportunity to generate $2.7 million in revenue from nonresident workers,” Counts said. “That’s 80% of the new revenue that would come from the tax.”

Counts said the measure isn’t solely about shifting the tax burden onto nonresidents, though. Acknowledging that some would see their taxes increase, he said the city is overdue for improved revenue streams to support city services and maintain quality of life in Powell.

“I don’t think people moved here for the low income-tax rate. I think, like (my family did), people moved here because it’s safe, it’s well-maintained and it’s a community that is a wonderful place to raise a family and then stay in retirement,” Counts said.

White said the income-tax rate has remained flat at 0.75% for 31 years.

Previous income-tax measures have been defeated at the polls, Counts said, adding that he hopes the stumbling block for residents was that those measures hadn’t included the full credit for workers paying income taxes to municipalities where they work.

The tax will begin being collected Jan. 1, 2022.

Check ThisWeekNEWS.com/Olentangy for updates and read the full story in the May 13 edition of ThisWeek Olentangy Valley News.

