Delaware County Board of Elections: Referendum over Hyatts Road overlay certified for fall ballot

Jim Fischer

ThisWeek

Liberty Township voters are one step closer to getting a referendum vote on a controversial zoning overlay.

The Delaware County Board of Elections voted 3-0 on May 4 to certify a petition to place the matter on the November ballot.

Residents sought the referendum after the township trustees approved Planned Overlay District 18, creating a roughly 190-acre zoning overlay for mixed-use development north of Hyatts Road, primarily between Sawmill Parkway and Liberty Road, on March 15.

Anthony Saadey, assistant director of the board of elections, confirmed the certification vote. He said board member Steve Cuckler, who had served as attorney for the developers, Metro Development, throughout the zoning process, had “recused himself from all business related to this matter.”

Township resident Scott Miller told ThisWeek he was “pleased” the petition had been certified.

“Four of five zoning commission members did not approve the POD. Trustee approval was not unanimous. So now the residents of Liberty Township will get the opportunity to vote on the POD,” Miller said.

Developers contend the petition is invalid and will present their case at a hearing before the elections board June 3.

Christopher Ingram, an attorney for the developers, said the petition does not meet the requirements of state law in clearly stating the nature and location of the rezoned land.

“The petitioners were obligated to describe the land being rezoned, the uses that will result from the rezoning and the material benefits the township and its residents will receive. The petitions did not include any of this basic information,” Ingram said.

The backstory

Trustees voted 2-1 on March 15 to approve the overlay district.Trustees Shyra Eichhorn and Bryan Newell voted in favor, rejecting the recommendation of the township's zoning commission, which voted 4-1 against recommendation Jan. 27.

Trustee Mike Gemperline voted against the zoning measure.

The March 15 hearing was continued from a six-plus-hour hearing Feb. 16, one that pitted developers against many residents who have opposed the overlay on the basis that large-scale commercial and light-industrial development, plus the density of proposed apartment complexes, would run counter to the area’s rural nature, a condition supported by the current township comprehensive plan, which was approved in early 2018.

Developers, represented by Cuckler and planner/designer Todd Faris, countered that this kind of mixed-use development, when done in a comprehensive and consistent manner, benefits township residents and offers new revenue streams to local government and schools through a diversification of the tax base.

Trustees spent much of the March 15 meeting seeking and gaining compromises from developers in the form of clarifications and limitations on overlay details, including approved land use within certain subareas of the overlay, density of multifamily areas, buffering and allowable construction materials and township oversight of future developments within the overlay. In all, 36 new amendments were added to the proposal, which already had been changed from its original form after the zoning commission vote and meetings between area residents and the developers.

“It was a lot of work. I spent a lot of time one on one with residents between the meetings, trying to hear as many of their concerns as possible, and then going through page by page (during the meeting) with the developer to improve on the application,” Eichhorn told ThisWeek at the time.

“It’s a fair compromise,” Cuckler told ThisWeek then. “There have been substantial changes made since we made the original application, reducing the number of apartments, increased green space. … In the end, it’s still a win-win for the schools and the township, especially in terms of having shovel-ready sites for commercial development.”

It wasn’t enough compromise, though, said township resident John Hartman.

“There were some objectionable things that were modified, but what’s the old saying? ‘Lipstick on a pig,’” Hartman told ThisWeek. “I still had some hope because of what happened with (the zoning commission), that the trustees might vote against it, so it’s disappointing.”

Resident Bill Henderly said Eichhorn, in particular, was addressing specific concerns shared with her by residents but that his hope would have been a defeat of the overlay in its entirety.

“We knew it was an uphill battle,” Henderly said.

Check ThisWeekNEWS.com/Olentangy for updates.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews