Orange Township: Sheetz zoning hearing for site at Route 23 and Orange Road moved to June

Orange Township residents will have to wait at least until early June to learn if a Sheetz store will be approved for a site at the southwest corner of U.S. Route 23 and Orange Road.

A May 3 zoning hearing with the township’s trustees was continued to 6 p.m. June 7.

Developers presented their initial site plan, which includes fuel pumps, a convenience store-restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating and a separate structure for a car wash. Vehicle access to the site would be from both Orange Road and southbound Route 23.

Frank Petruziello, president of development of Skilken Gold, the local developer working with Sheetz, told trustees his team had worked and was continuing to work to “modify and adapt Sheetz for this location.” The plan calls for an outdoor pavilion and the preservation of a small wetlands on the site, he said.

Landscaping, buffering, lighting and other considerations continue to be modified in consultation with township staff, he said.

Township zoning director Michele Boni told trustees that she had requested that Sheetz bring the signs plan for the site back to the board in a separate application but confirmed the ongoing collaborative work between developers and township staff.

“We believe this plan is consistent with the objectives in Orange Township,” Petruziello said.

Several local residents and businesspersons spoke against the rezoning, including representatives of the adjacent Deep Run Homeowners Association, who questioned the appropriateness of the land use for that location. Traffic, quality-of-life issues and the number of gas stations already in the area were among expressed concerns.

Trustee Debbie Taranto said the number of similar businesses in the area is not a concern in the rezoning process but acknowledged she had “real concerns over the intersection.”

Trustee Ben Grumbles voiced concerns over the potential increase in accidents at the already-busy intersection.

Petruziello pointed out the developers’ traffic study, which includes a deceleration lane on Route 23 for vehicles entering the site, was approved by the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Delaware County engineer, as confirmed by Boni.

Sheetz opened its first central Ohio location on the east side of Delaware in April. The company plans a number of additional sites throughout central Ohio in the coming months, including a second location in Delaware and a site on Sawmill Parkway in Liberty Township.

