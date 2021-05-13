Chamber of Commerce: Powell, Liberty Township farmers markets set to open

Jim Fischer

ThisWeek

It’s time for fresh produce and other seasonal products in the Powell area as both local farmers markets will start up May 22 and 23.

Sunday markets in Liberty Township were added to the longstanding Saturday morning markets in the city last summer. The five-week trial run went so well, the Greater Powell Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing them back for a full season, executive director Pam Miller said.

The Powell farmers market will begin from 9 a.m. to noon May 22 in the parking lot at 240 N. Liberty St., in front of Gallo’s and Anne’s Kitchen. Fresh, local food and other goods will be available Saturdays through Oct. 9.

The township’s market will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, May 23 through Oct. 10, at 9721 Sawmill Road, in front of Shorty’s Pizza.

Miller said 28 vendors are scheduled for Saturday’s market.

“The Sunday market has about 16 on average, but we hope to increase it,” she said, adding that both markets could see an increase in participating vendors as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Meanwhile, both events continue to use the guidelines in place for last year regarding social distancing, mask wearing and sanitization, Miller said.

For more information, go to powellchamber.com.

