Olentangy Berlin Athletics: Bears name girls basketball, field hockey coaches

Olentangy Berlin has added two new coaches, pending school board approval.

Brock Cunningham will lead the girls basketball program and Allison Martin will take over the field hockey program.

Cunningham has been a longtime assistant with the Marysville boys program. He replaces Megan Phillips, who led Berlin in all three of its seasons. Phillips is expecting a child in November.

“Brock has been a longtime assistant, and he has waited for the right position,” athletics director John Betz said. “He has coached from the seventh grade on up, so he has a better understanding of the entire program. He knows how a program should be built in order to take it to the next level.”

The Bears went 30-40 under Phillips, including 6-17 overall and 3-7 in the OCC-Cardinal Division last season.

Martin is a familiar face in the field hockey program after being an assistant under Maddie Goelz in all three of the Bears’ seasons. The 2017 Olentangy graduate also played the sport at Slippery Rock.

“There isn’t anyone more familiar with our program,” Betz said. “Having her decide that she will be the coach is a breath of fresh air, and she’s ready to take that next step from being an assistant.

“Allison said that the girls have developed for three years, and she didn’t want that to fall apart. Maddie got another job that would have prevented her from doing what she needed to do as a head coach, but the program will be in good hands.”

The Bears finished 1-12-2 last fall. They are 2-39-4 in three seasons.

shennen@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekHennen