Olentangy Schools: Construction of sixth middle school to start in June

Jim Fischer

ThisWeek

Olentangy Schools will begin construction on a new middle school in June.

The school, which has not been named, will be the district’s sixth middle school. It will be built on 45 acres along Piatt Road, south of Olentangy Berlin High School, in Berlin Township.

“The addition of a sixth middle school to the district will provide the necessary relief needed on the growing enrollment in our current middle schools, particularly in the northeast region,” Superintendent Mark Raiff said in a release. “Middle school six will be the district’s third new building in the past five years, and I continue to be proud of the support of our students by our community.”

The roughly $46 million project was made possible by voter approval of a combined $134.7 million no-new-millage bond issue, a 0.5-mill permanent improvement levy and 7.4-mill operating levy, which passed in March 2020.

The school is scheduled to open for the 2023-2024 school year, according to district spokesperson Amanda Beeman.

The 156,700-square-foot school will be similar in design to the district’s other middle schools, with minor modifications.

The new middle school addresses continued enrollment growth in the district, district officials have said.

When Berkshire Middle School opened in 2011, the district had 3,900 attending middle school. In the 2020-2021 school year, Olentangy had more than 5,000 students enrolled, with that pace of growth projected to continue for the next decade.

“It truly amazes me that Olentangy schools is beginning construction on a sixth middle school,” school board president Julie Wagner Feasel said. “Families continue to move to our school district for the quality of our school system. I’d like to thank our community for their continued support.”

The school board has hired Robertson Construction Services to serve as construction manager for the project.

The middle school is the second of three new schools that will be built following the passage of the ballot issue last year. Shale Meadows Elementary School is set to open this fall. Construction is planned to begin in 2024 on another elementary, the district’s 17th.

The land was purchased from the Katter family for approximately $2 million, according to Beeman.

