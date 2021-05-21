Olentangy Valley Police Beat: May 21

ThisWeek group

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office took a report of a car being stolen at gunpoint May 16.

A resident of the 1100 block of Bayridge Drive said he was standing near his vehicle in a parking lot at 2:38 a.m. when two men robbed him.

One man took the victim’s backpack and left on foot, and the other stole the victim's vehicle valued at $20,000.

In other sheriff's office incident reports:

• A man said his wallet was stolen while he was buying lottery tickets at a business on the 9700 block of Sawmill Parkway, reported at 6:29 p.m. May 15.

• A bicycle valued at $500 was stolen on the 3900 block of Presidential Parkway, reported at 8:54 p.m. May 7.

• A backpack containing medication was stolen from a stroller on the 4800 block of Powell Road, reported at 4:08 p.m. May 6.

• Amazon packages containing two end tables valued at $560 were stolen from a porch on the 8700 block of Oak Village Boulevard, reported at 6:40 p.m. May 2.

• Two recycling bins were stolen on the 1700 block of Jewett Road, reported at 3:37 p.m. April 30.

The Powell Police Department reported:

• Two magazines and ammunition for a .45-caliber pistol were stolen on the 9000 block of Sunrise Ridge Place, reported at 4:55 p.m. May 8.

• Credit cards and a driver's license were stolen from a vehicle on the 9000 block of Francine Lane, reported at 4:58 a.m. May 5.

• The identity of a resident of the 400 block of Sunridge Drive was used to steal $6,000 from his checking account, reported at 11:17 a.m. May 3.

• A catalytic converter valued at $3,700 was stolen from a vehicle on the 100 block of East Olentangy Street, reported at 9:44 a.m. April 26.

--Paul Comstock/ThisWeek