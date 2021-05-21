Track & Field: Depth leads Olentangy Orange Pioneers to sweep of OCC-Central titles

The Olentangy Orange boys and girls track and field teams continued to flex their league muscles in the OCC-Central Division meet May 12 and 15 at Westerville North.

The boys captured their fifth consecutive league championship, scoring 137 points to outdistance second-place Hilliard Davidson (104). The girls won their second league title in a row and fifth in six seasons by totaling 140 points, which outpaced runner-up Davidson (117).

“I think the impressive thing is that we got lots of points from lots of people,” said coach Adam Walters, who guides both squads. “You have to have depth to win a league title and we have that this year.

“Everyone performed well, which is saying something. We were good coming out of the first day and did what we needed to do on the second day to pull it off.”

The sprinters and pole-vaulters led the Pioneers. Ava Musgrove won the girls 100 meters (meet-record 12.37 seconds) and 200 (25.18), and Gabe Torres was first in the boys 100 (11.14) and 200 (22.35).

Orange took the top two spots in the boys and girls pole vault, with the winners setting meet records. Jonathan Peterson (program-record 15 feet, 1 inch) won the boys and Kaleb Cramblett (13-4) was runner-up, while Sara Borton (12-0) tied the OCC-Central mark for the girls and Taylor Hill (11-6) was second.

Teresa Christian won the girls long jump (17-4 1/2) and Musgrove was second (17-3 1/4). Noel Frye won the girls discus (100-11) and was runner-up in the shot put (34-1/4).

Jordan Rudolph won the boys long jump (21-3 1/2), and the 800 relay of Jamal Burton, Kobe Sharpe, Payton Frazier and Nick Robinson won in 1:32.0.

The girls 400 relay of Josephine Davis, Musgrove, Cassidy Shimp and Hailey Miles was first in 49.25.

Both teams competed in the Division I, district 2 meet May 18, 19 and 22 at Hilliard Darby. The top four in each event advanced to regional May 26 and 28 at Pickerington North.

The top four in each regional event qualify for state June 4 and 5 at Darby.

Braves girls capture

first title since 2000

In the OCC-Cardinal meet that concluded May 15 at Thomas Worthington, the Olentangy girls team rode a win and three second-place performances by Sydney Burrs to its first league championship since 2000.

Burrs won the 300 hurdles in a meet-record 44.4, was second in the 100 hurdles (14.99) and 200 (25.75) and was on the runner-up 1,600 relay (4:01.56).

The Braves also got second-place finishes from Samantha Happel in the 800 (2:19.21) and 1,600 (5:17.27) and Jaedyn Tucker in the long jump (16-8). Olentangy scored 123 points, six ahead of runners-up Dublin Jerome and Darby (both 117).

In the boys meet, Reilly Worthington was runner-up in the discus (149-3) and shot put (51-1 3/4) to lead the Braves to 54 points and sixth place behind champion Thomas (128).

Both teams competed in the district 1 meet May 18, 20 and 22 at Darby.

—Dave Purpura

Patriots finish fourth

in boys, girls meets

The Liberty boys and girls both finished fourth in the OCC-Central meet, with the boys scoring 76 points and the girls finishing with 75.

Capturing titles for the boys were Anirudh Rao Banda in the 110 hurdles (15.38), Jaxson Eckert in the 300 hurdles (40.49), the 400 relay of Drew Gaitten, Aedan Gilbreath, Nick Johnson and J.J. Sebert (42.92) and the 1,600 relay of Andrew Kerscher, Eckert, Mitchell Boggs and Gaitten (3:27.49). Johnson added a third-place finish in the 200 (22.64).

The girls had two finishes among the top three in the high jump, with Camryn Thompson capturing the title (5-4) and Sophie Culver placing third (4-10).

Finishing second were Charlotte Hummell in the 300 hurdles (47.72) and the 400 relay of Kennedy Elfers, Natalie Nichols, Sophia Sampson and Tess Rogers (51.03). Coral Pierson (100 hurdles, 16.49) and Nicole Tonetti (long jump, 16-8 1/4) placed third.

Both teams competed in the district 1 meet May 18, 20 and 22 at Darby.

—Jarrod Ulrey

Bears boys, girls

set program marks

Berlin set five program records in the OCC-Cardinal meet.

Moses Murphy, Beau Pullens, Liam McGreevey and Abram Murphy were on the runner-up 400 relay (43.6) and second-place 800 relay (1:30.88), both of which set program records.

Moses Murphy set a program record while placing second in the 200 (22.9), as did Cooper Citro with his third-place effort in the 800 (1:58.74).

Corey Rinehart was third in the 1,600 (4:29.07) and ran on the third-place 1,600 relay (3:33.82) with Abram Murphy, Pullens and Citro as the boys team finished third (87).

Abby Brennan was second in the 400 in a program-record 59.6 to lead the girls team, which was sixth (27).

Both teams competed in the district 3 meet May 19, 20 and 22 at Darby.

—Scott Hennen

