Olentangy Schools: District changing logos for Braves, Patriots, Pioneers

CORRECTION: Olentangy High School's logo features a river hawk, not an eagle, as an earlier version of this story had noted.

Three of four Olentangy Schools’ high school logos and mascots are getting a makeover.

The district recently revealed new imaging for Olentangy, Liberty and Orange high schools, the final piece of a project to create or update nicknames, mascots and logos at all schools.

Berlin's logo isn't changing.

Although the school district is changing the logos for Olentangy, Liberty and Orange, the sports teams still will be known as the Braves, Patriots and Pioneers, which is consistent with the plan outlined several years ago when a strategic plan for the process was developed, district chief communications officer Krista Davis said.

“Establishing a brand identity is one of the goals outlined in the district’s strategic plan. It is more than a logo or image. It is about creating a brand identity and protecting the district and schools’ intellectual property,” school board member Kevin O’Brien said. “The largest audience for athletics is at the high school level, and this brand initiative will also create a modest revenue stream for the schools. I have been a proponent of a trademark program for the district for many years, and I am excited to see it come to fruition.”

The process included the removal of all Native American imagery, Davis said. Although “Braves” remains at Olentangy High School, all images have been changed to feature a river hawk instead of Native American references.

Despite objections to retaining the nickname from some in the community, Davis said, that was not a consideration “at this time.”

“Community members voice their concerns,” Davis said. “But our goal was to move forward within the parameters established for the project, which was to remove all trademark infringements and Native American imagery.”

Davis said having established branding at the high schools made this process a different challenge from creating new nicknames and logos for the elementary and middle schools, some of which had informal imagery and text that were formalized and unified over the past year.

“At the high school level, there is just more – more athletics, more extracurricular and academics, more staff and students,” Davis said. “That added a level of complexity.”

Davis said branding teams at each school contributed to the process by working with the district communications staff and Columbus-based Cult Marketing.

Consistency in style and design will reinforce the district’s “One Olentangy” ideal while allowing each school to present a unique identity important to its school community, she said.

“We talked about what makes each building, each school unique and what’s important to their identity and culture, to develop imagery that shows who they are,” Davis said.

The new branding will continue to be rolled out over the summer, with social-media posts from students and staff from each building describing how the new imagery supports their school identity.

Additionally, Davis said, not all uses of the current logos will be replaced immediately. For example, gym floors, turf and signs will be replaced when needed, she said.

“We said we would not get rid of things that are still good, in the interest of being fiscally responsible,” Davis said.

