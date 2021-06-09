Orange Township: New traffic study suggested where Sheetz wants to build along Route 23

Jim Fischer

The impact of a gas station-convenience store on traffic at the busy U.S. 23-Orange Road intersection has Orange Township trustees uncertain about a Sheetz proposed at the site's southwest corner.

Trustees continued a June 7 zoning hearing to July 19 as they weigh the possibility of hiring an independent firm to conduct a traffic study. Developers say their traffic study was done according to industry standards and that it was approved for this project by the Delaware County Engineer’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation – and that any recommendations regarding turn lanes and site access were incorporated into the plan.

“We have done everything asked of us by the county and state with regard to access,” Frank Petruziello, president of development of Skilken Gold, the local developer working with Sheetz, told trustees June 7. “If they had asked for more work to be done, we would have done it.”

Trustees and some residents have expressed concerns about the impact of such a development on traffic in all four directions of the intersection.

Trustee Ben Grumbles said he would be “very interested” in a new study, done post-pandemic, with schools open and at the conclusion of current construction on Orange Road.

“It’s undeniable there is a relationship between development and the burden it places on existing infrastructure,” Grumbles said. “The concern I have on the traffic study is that it’s not reflective of the increasing congestion at that intersection.”

Holly Mattei of Crossroads Community Planning LLC, a consultant working with the township, said because Orange Road is a township road, trustees could hire a third-party traffic engineer to conduct their own study, an option Grumbles and trustee Debbie Taranto expressed an interest in exploring.

“We owe it to our community, both township residents and the people who travel (Route 23) through our township to at least see what kind of a change in the current traffic flow a gas station-convenience store would cause,” Grumbles told ThisWeek.

David Hodge, an attorney for the developer, questioned the appropriateness of considering “off-site infrastructure impact on land use” as part of a zoning hearing, but township legal counsel Pete Griggs countered that the “code gives (trustees) that ability.”

Developers also agreed to continue to work with township staff on landscape and architectural considerations before July 19.

Grumbles told Petruziello that if the township were to decide to move forward with its own traffic study, officials would inform developers.

Trustees also continued a June 2 hearing for a rezoning proposal for Independent Living at South Old State, a plan to develop about 5 acres adjacent to the Inn at Bear Trail with 22 age-restricted (ages 55 and older) condominium units.

The plan has been met with opposition from area residents, many of whom consider the plan at odds with surrounding single-family residences.

Developer John Wicks told trustees he has worked to engage with residents throughout the process, and although he wouldn’t be able to address every concern, he believes the project meets the township’s standards.

Trustees asked Wicks to consider alternative site plans that would place the units in a different configuration on the property.

The continued hearing was set for June 21.

