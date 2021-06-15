Rugby: First-year Olentangy Blues capture club championship

Success came quickly for the Olentangy Blues club rugby team, maybe even quicker than coach Kyle Basnett expected.

As a former player with the Ohio State University Rugby Football Club and now a member of its alumni board, Basnett’s goal when he helped form the Blues was to share his experience and knowledge in the sport while also guiding the players to eventual success.

The Blues wasted little time in being successful, capping their first season by winning the Large Club Division I championship with a 27-24 victory over St. Charles on June 5 at Fortress Obetz.

The team was comprised of players from Olentangy Berlin, Olentangy Liberty, Olentangy Orange, Big Walnut, Thomas Worthington, Worthington Kilbourne and Oakstone Academy.

“There was a lot of education, lots of teaching,” Basnett said. “This group was unbelievable as far as camaraderie amongst each other. The way that the seniors and the freshmen clicked and worked with each other, it was incredible. It’s stuff that you don’t see, seniors and freshmen hanging out (and) jelling like they did.”

The Blues played two scrimmages followed by six regular-season games before going 2-0 in the six-team state tournament, which was sanctioned by Rugby Ohio.

Olentangy beat Parma 35-5 in a semifinal before holding off St. Charles to finish 6-2.

Basnett said the leadership of captain Hank Groce, a recent graduate of Orange, was key to the team’s title run.

Groce was introduced to the sport by his father, Jake, who played for the Scioto Valley Rugby Football Club, which later was renamed Columbus Rugby Club.

“I’ve played the sport for three years, but I’ve grown up around it my whole life,” said Groce, who previously played for Dublin Rugby and plans to compete for Columbus Rugby Club. “My dad played, so I would go watch him. I didn’t really play until high school.”

Groce played running back and linebacker for the Orange football team for three seasons before focusing on rugby in his senior year.

“I felt a better atmosphere in rugby,” he said. “It was more of a team atmosphere. It’s a little foreign because it’s not known in America, but I’ve never heard guys say they regret coming out for rugby.”

Along with Groce, other seniors on the team were Carter Bluvol (Orange), Luke Brandt (Orange), Andrew Cline (Berlin), Geoffrey Kaminski (Orange), Dom Silvestri (Orange) and Tyler Yanka (Orange).

Austin Lolo (Orange) was the lone junior. Other players were sophomores Chase Balser (Orange), James Culver (Kilbourne), Johnny Henrickson (Berlin), Jack Kendall (Liberty), Sam Lacher (Thomas) and Ethan Spaulding (Oakstone Academy) and freshmen Bliss Archibald (Berlin), Jackson Basnett (Orange), Cam Belinger (Liberty), Dylan Belinger (Liberty), Aidan Brooks (Berlin), Brock Fisher (Orange), Alex Hoover (Big Walnut), Brady McClurg (Kilbourne), Tiernan Shepherd (Thomas), Braeden Snead (Orange), Will Snyder (Kilbourne) and Mason Ziegler (Berlin).

“All these kids played every single game with such heart and desire, never giving up,” said Basnett, who also played for Scioto Valley and Columbus Rugby Club. “These are a group of kids that coaches love to coach. ... These kids don’t realize how good they are. They are phenomenal. They should be a very good team next year as well.”

Basnett also credited his seven assistant coaches for contributing to the title run.

With several players from this year’s team contributing, Basnett guided the Olentangy eighth-grade team to a second-place finish at state in 2019.

The high school team was expected to begin play last year before the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the season after several practices.

There were 27 high school, 16 middle school and 10 elementary school boys in the program this season. Basnett hopes to add a girls program.

“We are looking to double the amount of players in each age range next year,” said Basnett, who lives in Lewis Center.

Hilliard reached the Small Club Division II championship game June 5 at Fortress Obetz, losing to Avon Lake 42-12.

