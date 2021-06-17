Beyond Village Green Park: Powell Festival returns, in coordination with DORA

Jim Fischer

ThisWeek

The Powell Festival is coming back.

The downtown Powell event returns after a year off – canceled, like so many other things due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Although it might not look exactly the same as past Powell Festivals, the return indicates both a hint of normalcy and something new to the city’s summer schedule of events.

Music, food and drink, a street market and other attractions will kick off the festival from 6 to 9 p.m. June 25, with fireworks scheduled for 10 p.m. June 26. Activities will be focused on the Village Green but will incorporate much of downtown Powell, as well, and the municipal parking lot will remain open.

“In the past, (the Powell Festival) has been very focused on the Village Green. This format moves more of the event into the core of our downtown and celebrates our downtown businesses,” said Megan Canavan, assistant city manager.

More:City of Powell: Several events planned for summer

A concert featuring rock-R&B party band Zack Attack will be held in Village Green Park at 7:30 p.m. Also planned is a themed scavenger hunt June 25 for families to enjoy and explore downtown Powell, as well as yard games in the park.

The Powell Festival will be held in coordination with the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area and will feature food trucks from around Delaware County. The DORA will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 24-26, allowing licensed liquor establishments in the designated area to sell alcohol in specially marked cups that may be carried out of their establishments at special times.

The city also plans to partner with the Powell Sertoma Club and local brewery partners – the Daily Growler, Nocterra Brewing Co. and Ill Mannered Brewery – to host a beer garden in the park.

Additionally, the city will partner with the Greater Powell Area Chamber of Commerce for a street market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 26.

The traditional Powell Festival fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m. June 26 near Adventure Park.

The June 25 concert also will mark the opening of the city’s first summer concert series.

Future concerts will be held July 30 and Aug. 27 in Village Green Park.

“We have talked for some time about doing a concert series,” City Council member Dan Swartwout said, and there’s been a sense the space on the Village Green has been “underutilized.”

“By basically breaking up Powell Festival, it’s kind of the first incarnation of a concert series,” he said.

Canavan said planning for summer events began while many COVID-19 restrictions were still in place. Spreading the traditional Powell Festival across three weekends in the summer allowed planning to proceed with the safety of the city’s residents in mind, she said, while also giving attendees an inaugural concert series.

“Looking ahead to 2022, we can see if we can do both the concert series and the traditional, full Powell Festival,” Canavan said.

Canavan said the city’s recently completed Community Attitudes Survey indicated a desire among residents for more performing-arts and entertainment events in the city. She said she hopes this summer begins a return to some normalcy while providing a glimpse of future events.

“We had to cancel or modify many of our most popular community events last year,” City Manager Andrew White said. “While some of our event experiences may look slightly different this year, we’re excited to present many opportunities to promote a sense of community and benefit our local businesses.”

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews