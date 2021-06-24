Liberty Township-Powell: Township, city, YMCA officials planning for rapid growth

Jim Fischer

Ensuring the Liberty Township-Powell YMCA continues to meet the needs of a rapidly growing community is the focus of meetings between township and YMCA leaders.

Representatives from the township, the local YMCA and the YMCA of Central Ohio met recently to begin discussions on a five-year strategic plan for the local branch.

“When the YMCA was built, we had a population of about 10,000. We anticipate the latest census will have the township’s population, including the city of Powell, at over 33,000,” township fiscal officer Rick Karr said. “That’s a lot of people. The facility was not necessarily built for that kind of growth.”

When the YMCA was opened on Liberty Road, the organization essentially was hired by the township to operate its recreation facility and programs, Karr said.

The facility was built with township funds approved by voters, and a long-term lease was signed with the YMCA. With the township owning the land and the building, the township has a responsibility to participate in strategic planning, Karr said.

Karr and trustee Bryan Newell joined the Y’s advisory board earlier this year, and the strategic-planning process is an outgrowth of that.

“We’re looking to be better partners and make sure the Y remains relevant to and is serving the needs of the community,” Newell said.

“The Y is an important asset in the community. There are programs and spaces that it can offer that are in short supply in the township,” Karr said.

Tony Collins is the CEO of the YMCA of Central Ohio.

“The YMCA has served thousands of Liberty Township and Powell residents at the Liberty YMCA for the last 20 years. We are committed to engaging the communities we serve and responding and serving accordingly,” Collins said in a provided statement.

Karr said the strategic-planning process is in “the preliminary stage” and expects that the community soon will have a formal way to provide feedback on the YMCA facility and programming. Expansion, the adjacent South Liberty Park, partnerships with schools and other facets are topics that will be discussed, he said.

“Expansion takes capital, so we’re looking at how can the township help with that, too,” Karr said.

“What does the community want and need from the YMCA, and what does the future look like? That’s the conversation that happening,” Newell said.

