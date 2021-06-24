Orange Township: South Old State 55-and-older condos plan gets trustees' support

Jim Fischer

Orange Township trustees have approved a rezoning application for Independent Living at South Old State, a plan to develop about 5 acres adjacent to the Inn at Bear Trail with 22 age-restricted, 55-and-older single-story condominium units.

Trustees voted 3-0 on June 21 to approve the proposal, which had been modified to increase some setbacks and buffers between the property and neighboring single-family homes, per a June 2 request of trustees.

The plan has been met with opposition from area residents, many who consider the plan at odds with surrounding single-family residences.

Developer John Wicks told trustees he has worked to engage with residents throughout the process.

He acknowledged he won’t be able to address every concern but said he believes the project meets the township’s standards.

Trustee Ryan Rivers pointed out the proposal was approved 5-0 by the township’s zoning commission and said Wicks had been forthcoming in his efforts to make adjustments to the plan at the request of both boards.

Trustee Ben Grumbles said the landowner intends to develop the land at some point and called this “one of the more responsible proposals that could go in there.”

The property has been owned by Iraj Haghnazari and is at 8119 S. Old State Road.

Wicks has not said when he expects construction to begin on the condos.

Despite agreements sought and received by the commission, some local residents continued to express resolute opposition to the plan in late April.

“It’s not what the community wants,” Tony Miranda, who lives near the site, has told ThisWeek.

Miranda said he remains concerned that even if units are sold to seniors, the units could in turn be subleased without having to follow federal age-restricted guidelines. He said he “can’t believe it won’t have any impact on property values or traffic.”

Miranda said in April that he has seen some talk on social media about seeking a referendum on the rezoning, should it be approved by trustees.

“We’re just doing all we can do, getting people organized,” he said at the time

