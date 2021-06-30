City of Powell: TowerCo's plans for cell tower in Arbor Ridge Park toppled

Jim Fischer

A proposal to place a cell tower in Arbor Ridge Park in the city of Powell is off the table.

City Manager Andrew White told representatives of TowerCo in a letter dated June 7, “The city has determined not to pursue further consideration of the placement of a private cell tower within Arbor Ridge Park.”

TowerCo had sought feedback from the city’s development committee on a plan to erect a 130-foot “stealth tower” in the park at 500 Bennett Parkway prior to potentially filing a formal application. No application ever was filed for the project.

Despite this, the project came to the attention of residents, many of whom took to social media or reached out to the city directly to express their concern over the aesthetics of a cell tower, in particular in a recreational area.

TowerCo representatives believed the location could help close coverage gaps in the cellular infrastructure, providing improved service to residents increasingly working from home, CEO Todd Boyer told development committee members in May 2020. Deed restrictions on the property, though, prohibited that kind of use on the site, White said.

TowerCo offered to purchase a 4-acre parcel adjacent to Seldom Seen Park on Seldom Seen Road as a way to offset the deed restrictions. Ultimately, White said, the city declined.

“The deed restrictions at (Arbor Ridge Park) are there for a reason. We didn’t find sufficient reason to pursue this alternative,” White told ThisWeek.

White said residents' opposition played a role in the city’s decision, as well.

He said the city is aware of ongoing cellular-service issues in the city, but leaders would prefer to see council and city staff be proactive in addressing improved connectivity. The expansion of 5G technology, tower size and broadband service are all issues he expects the city to address.

Repeated attempts to contact TowerCo representatives for comment went unanswered by press time.

