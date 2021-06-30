Liberty Township: Elections board removes overlay petition from fall ballot

Jim Fischer

A referendum allowing Liberty Township residents to vote on a controversial zoning overlay will not be on the November ballot.

The Delaware County Board of Elections voted 3-0 to remove the issue from the ballot after a June 28 hearing, according to elections board deputy director Anthony Saadey.

Some township residents had sought the referendum after the trustees on March 15 approved the contentious Planned Overlay District 18, creating a roughly 190-acre zoning overlay for mixed-use development north of Hyatts Road, primarily between Sawmill Parkway and Liberty Road.

A petition effort, led by a group called Liberty Residents for Responsible Growth, gathered about 1,315 signatures in support of the petition.

The board of elections certified the referendum to the ballot in May, but attorneys for the developers and landowners challenged it on the basis it failed to meet the minimum requirements of state law.

Attorney Joe Miller of Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease, told ThisWeek the referendum petition did not “adequately inform voters,” stating the referendum did not provide a detailed summary of the rezoning process or identify the parcel in question.

The board of elections' June 28 decision upheld the challenge, Saadey said.

“After hearing evidence and testimony, the board made the determination that the part (of the referendum) in question did not contain enough information for the voter,” Saadey said.

Saadey said board member and attorney Steve Cuckler, who had represented developers throughout the township’s zoning process, had continued to recuse himself from all business related to the matter.

“We’re very pleased with the decision of the board of elections, which clearly recognizes that, while voters have the right to the petition process, they do not have the right to place something before voters that is inaccurate, vague and misleading,” Miller told ThisWeek.

Township resident John Hartman disagrees with the decision.

“I regret that the board of elections apparently decided that the residents of the township were not able to understand the language on the petition that was copied from the board of trustees’ resolution. We have a highly educated and well-informed citizenry in our community that was more than capable of understanding the petition language,” Hartman said.

Hartman told ThisWeek he hopes his fellow township residents continue to press the matter, saying LRRG should ask “the Ohio Supreme Court to overturn the board of elections’ decision and place the rezoning referendum on the Nov. 2 general-election ballot.”

Both Miller and township trustee Bryan Newell said the elections board’s decision means the approved rezoning currently is in place.

Newell said trustees would have to begin preparing for the conditions of the rezoning, including the formation of a committee to do architectural review of proposed developments within the POD.

