Allen Road work in Violet Township to be completed in October

NATE ELLIS

ThisWeekNEWS.com

More than $300,000 in improvements to enhance safety along Allen Road in Violet Township is expected to conclude by the end of October.

On Aug. 19, Allen Road in Violet Township was closed from Basil Western Road to U.S. Route 33 so crews from Nashport-based Buds Inc. could begin culvert replacement work and installation of a guardrail.

According to Eric McCrady, deputy engineer for the Fairfield County Engineer's Office, the metal culvert just south the Allen Road intersection with Basil Western was deteriorated.

It will be replaced with a concrete culvert that will enable stormwater to drain under the roadway. Additionally, Allen will be widened from 19 feet to 22 feet from Basil Western to U.S. Route 33, and roughly 200 feet of guardrails will be installed on both sides of the road along that stretch.

"We started Aug. 19 and the contractor has nine weeks to complete the job," McCrady said. "That would make it complete around Oct. 23."

The total cost of the project is $328,868, according to the engineer's office.

Of that, $243,362 is being funded by an Ohio Public Works Commission grant. Violet Township and Fairfield County each will chip in $42,753.

"Allen Road has become a major north-south thoroughfare through the township," McCrady said. "The road is narrow and there's a substantial drop-off.

"After the project, it will have a 7-foot shoulder on each side so that if you get off the road you don't fall off the hillside. "If you got off the edge of the west side of the road, it was probably a five-foot drop into a creek."

McCrady said the portion of Allen that's receiving the upgrades has seen a significant increase in traffic during the past two decades, in part because of a Carroll Interchange project that was completed in June 2017 that eliminated the intersection at Winchester Road and Route 33 and closed a portion of Pleasantville Road.

"In 2018, there were about 1,900 vehicles a day on that portion of Allen Road," he said. "In 2012, the daily traffic on that road was about 950 vehicles."

Violet Township trustees chairman Terry Dunlap said the guardrails are a welcomed addition because there have been several injury accidents resulting from motorists driving off the edges of Allen Road.

He also said the approach to the Allen-Basil Western intersection would be elevated slightly, which should help motorists see east-west traffic as motorists approach the intersection's four-way stop.

"It's a good thing and it's well overdue," Dunlap said. "It'll be a short inconvenience for people, but it'll be safer in the long run."

nellis@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNate