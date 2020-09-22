Pickerington Central: Tigers prep for matchup with Lancaster

JARROD ULREY

Since Jay Sharrett took over as coach at Pickerington Central in the first year after the school district split in 2003, no coach has beaten his team more times than Lancaster’s Rob Carpenter.

The Golden Gales lost to the Tigers 34-0 last season, but Central has gone 11-7 against Lancaster since Sharrett took over — including a 31-30 loss in 2018 when it reached a Division I state semifinal.

Both teams are preparing for the Division I, Region 3, playoffs, but the Tigers also can take another step toward the OCC-Buckeye Division title if they can beat the Gales on Friday, Sept. 25, at home.

While Central has outscored its first four opponents by a combined 174-12 and is 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the league, Lancaster edged Reynoldsburg 41-40 on Sept. 18 to improve to 1-3 overall and 1-2 in the league.

The Gales’ three losses have come by a combined 13 points.

Lancaster led Reynoldsburg 41-34 heading into the final quarter before giving up a touchdown pass, but the Raiders’ two-point conversion attempt failed.

As has been a trait throughout Carpenter’s time at Lancaster, passing isn’t the norm, although quarterback Titan Johnson completed three of seven attempts for 173 yards with all three going for touchdowns.

Johnson added seven carries for 74 yards and one touchdown, Parker Hill rushed 21 times for 102 yards and George Sherrick had 14 rushes for 74 yards and one score to lead the Gales’ wing-T offense.

In Central’s 43-3 win Sept. 18 over previously undefeated Groveport, quarterback Garner Wallace rushed 15 times for 82 yards and completed seven of 10 passes for 118 yards and one touchdown to Lorenzo Styles Jr.

Nick Mosley rushed 20 times for 116 yards and four touchdowns and has 371 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season.

“Our seniors, led by Lorenzo Styles Jr., have provided the leadership our program has needed through the past uncertain months,” Sharrett said. “The 40-plus starts for Lorenzo has provided him and our team a strong foundation of experience to build on for the 2020 season.”

LANCASTER at PICKERINGTON CENTRAL

•When: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25

•Last meeting: 2019, Central 34-0

•Lancaster (1-3 overall, 1-2 in OCC-Buckeye) to date: Lost to New Albany 20-13; lost to Central Crossing 21-8; lost to Groveport 16-13; defeated Reynoldsburg 41-40

•Central (4-0 overall, 3-0 in OCC-Buckeye) to date: Def. Pickerington North 35-9; def. Newark 49-0; def. Central Crossing 47-0; def. Groveport 43-3

•Top Golden Gales: Dashawn Garnes (WR/DB), Zindale Graf (OL/DL), Ty Hedges (OL/DL), Parker Hill (RB/LB), Titan Johnson (QB), Ajay Locke (RB/LB), Christian Riley (TE/DL), George Sherrick (RB/DB) and Tanner Taley (OL/DL)

•Top Tigers: C.J. Doggette (DL), William Dukes IV (LB), Tyler Gillison (LB/TE), Nick Mosley (RB), A.J. Sanders (DB), Sirron Smith (DB/RB), Keaton Snyder (OL), Lorenzo Styles Jr. (WR/DB) and Garner Wallace (QB)