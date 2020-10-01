Top End Detailing: Growth of home business prompts Pickerington couple to open garage

After launching an automobile-detailing business out of their home this past spring, a Pickerington couple has grown the business enough to open a brick-and-mortar location.

For the past 10 years, Rob Davis learned the ropes of high-end auto detailing while working part-time for Demetrius Bradley at The Perfect Touch Auto Detailing in Powell.

During that time, Davis also worked full-time for a vending machine company, but his passion was in bringing a sparkle to people’s eyes by putting a shine on their vehicles.

“I just truly like seeing the transformation and the miracles that can occur when you detail a car,” Davis said. “Really, I just love to see people’s reactions when their car is done.”

With encouragement from his wife, Cheyenne, as well as Bradley, Davis founded his own business in April.

Davis began operating his business full-time in mid-May, when the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic resulted in him being laid off from his job with the vending machine company.

When Cheyenne quit her job as a property manager in July, they purchased a trailer that allowed them take their services to clients.

As the customer base quickly grew, it enabled the couple to open their first Top End Detailing garage Sept. 26 at 8120 Howe Industrial Parkway, which is off Diley Road in Canal Winchester near its border with Pickerington.

“I told him, ‘You shouldn’t have one foot in and one foot out. If you’re going to do it right, let’s do it legit,’ ” Cheyenne Davis said.

The building is a 1,400-square-foot space, half of which features a detailing garage. The other half is a customer waiting room that has TVs, Internet access and complementary snacks and beverages.

The Davises, both 29, clean and wax vehicles, offering a series of interior and exterior detailing packages at the site via appointment, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The detailing packages, which ranges from exterior hand washes and engine cleanings to interior cleanings, can be found on the company’s website at topenddetailing614.com

Appointments for service also can be made via the website or by calling 614-395-7167.

“We offer several different packages to meet our clients’ needs,” Cheyenne Davis said.

“We’ll do simple hand-wash and vacuum packages, interior-only, exterior-only, wax-and-buff and full details where we do extraction, shampoo and wax.

“We do a ceramic wax, as well, that lasts about three to six months. Now that we have a shop and can do some things inside, we can get into paint corrections.”

The couple is continuing to take services to clients, including auto dealers.

The couple said they hope to hire several employees so they can detail at the shop while going serving simultaneously clients in the field.

Pickerington Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Theresa Byers said she is pleased to see the addition of an auto detailing business to the area.

“Top End Detailing is just that -- top end,” Byers said. “After meeting Rob and Cheyenne and learning about their passion for their business and for taking care of their customers, there is no doubt that this new physical location will provide them with much more success.

“Watching business owners go after their dreams and making them become a reality is truly what the chamber celebrates every single day,” Byers said.

“Our main focus is customer service,” Cheyenne Davis said. “Not only do we give an incredible service, but we want to focus on our clients and build those relationships.

“Our tagline is, ‘Every Detail Counts.’ We look at every single detail.”

nellis@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNate