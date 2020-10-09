Pickerington to hold traditional Halloween events; drive-in movie added

Nate Ellis

Pickerington will hold two traditional trick-or-treat events Oct. 29.

The Tots Trick or Treat will be noon to 3 p.m. at Pickerington City Hall, 100 Lockville Road, from noon to 3 p.m., and the community trick-or-treat follow from 6 to 8 p.m.

“Trick-or-Treat is still on as planned in the city of Pickerington,” said Tammy Sawyer, executive assistant for Mayor Lee Gray. “Kids are still able to go door-to-door.”

Pickerington’s trick-or-treat activities will be held on the same day as several other central Ohio communities.

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission, the Central Ohio Mayors and Managers Association and the Franklin County Township Association provided guidance to communities throughout the region as to how to safely hold the events.

William Murdock, MORPC executive director, said the regional agencies consulted with health departments and members of local government organizations to determine if Beggars Night events should be held.

Specifically, he said, they received input from the state of Ohio, Franklin County Public Health and Columbus Public Health.

“For years, many local governments have supported a unified trick-or-treat date for central Ohio that is based on which day of the week Halloween falls,” Murdock said in a press release Sept. 24. “COVID-19 hasn’t changed this.

“Like every other year, communities have cooperated to suggest a common trick-or-treat date and time, and parents should use their discretion and good judgment in deciding whether they allow their children to participate.”

Those participating in trick-or-treat, including chaperones, should:

• Wear cloth face masks appropriate for COVID-19.

• Participate with a small group of family members or close friends you typically spend time with.

• Maintain at least 6 feet of distance from other groups.

• Bring hand sanitizer to use between houses.

• Only take wrapped candy/treats handed to you. Don’t reach into large bowls or containers.

• Don’t participate if you feel sick, have a fever or have symptoms of COVID-19.

• More households may decide to not pass out candy, so don’t approach homes that don’t have lights turned on.

Those handing out items should:

• Designate one adult to hand out candy.

• Wear cloth face masks appropriate for COVID-19.

• Have hand sanitizer available for trick-or-treaters and frequently disinfect high-touch surfaces.

• Only put out wrapped candy or treats and place them on a table instead of in a large bowl.

• Don’t participate if you feel sick, have a fever or have symptoms of COVID-19.

“It’s another great opportunity for the community to enjoy, especially during the pandemic,” said Becca Medinger, Pickerington Parks and Recreation director.

The parks and rec department also will hold a Halloween-related kickoff event, “Haunted Movie Night" at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 23.

The move "Haunted Mansion" will be shown drive-in style at the community pool, 11330 Stonecreek Drive. The movie is expected to start about 6:45 p.m. Registration is required at cityofpickerington.activityreg.com/ClientPage_t2.wcs.

Medinger said city officials are hoping residents take measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus but still will take part in the seasonal traditions.

“Continue to practice social distancing, wearing face masks and washing hands frequently while participating in any community events,” Medinger said. “Events may not look the same as in years past, but with a little modification we are still able to offer great opportunities for the community.”

