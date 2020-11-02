Violet Township: CARES funds slated for November distribution

Federal money designed to help offset expenses in the wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is expected to be distributed to Violet Township small businesses and nonprofit organizations this month.

As early as this week, Violet Township officials are expected to announce the recipients of $65,000 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding.

The money is the township’s share of CARES Act funding after each state received financial support through the legislation.

In Ohio, the Office of Budget and Management distributed shares of $175 million in federal funding to local governments.

The money can be used to help cover expenditures the businesses and organizations incurred since March 1 as a result of the pandemic.

“Governments have discretion to determine what payments are necessary,” said Vanessa Niekamp, Violet Township fiscal officer. “The amount of a grant to a small business or nonprofit is to reimburse the costs of business interruption caused by required closures.”

In reviewing applications for the grants, Niekamp said township officials sought to help as many local small businesses and nonprofits as possible.

“The township would like to provide some assistance to all those who applied and had eligible expenditures,” she said. “I expect the total number of grants to be between 12 to 15.”

Township trustees are expected to announce grant recipients.

“Local coronavirus relief funds, including funds received as a result of the Controlling Board action, that remain unencumbered and unspent as of Nov. 20, 2020, will be redistributed to local governments that have spent their full allocation in accordance with the provisions of and distribution methodology adopted in HB 481 and HB 614,” the OBM guidelines document states. “Subdivisions are further required to return unspent Coronavirus Relief Funds to the state by Feb. 1, 2021.”

Niekamp said applicants were evaluated based on guidelines from the U.S. Treasury Department

“The township accepted applications until Oct. 15, as the funds must be used or returned by Dec. 30, 2020,” she said.

nellis@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNate