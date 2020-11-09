Pickerington police investigating fatal shooting on Gray Drive

Pickerington police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early morning Monday, Nov. 9, on Gray Drive.

Pickerington Police Chief Tod Cheney said no arrests had been made about seven hours after Kenneth W. Smith Jr., 42, was shot in his residence.

“We don’t have any suspects in custody at this time, but we don’t believe the public is in any danger at all,” Cheney said.

According to a press release from the department, officers responded to a shots fired call at the residence at 3:40 a.m. and found Smith had been shot.

The release also stated officers and arriving paramedics attempted life-saving measures before transporting Smith to Mount Carmel East Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4:30 a.m.

“There were some other people in the house at the time” of the shooting, Cheney said. “They are being interviewed at this time.

“We’re still in the middle of interviews. We’re developing leads.”

Cheney wouldn’t elaborate on why police don’t believe the public is in danger but said investigators from the Pickerington Police Department and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation were executing search warrants at the home.

He added that investigators hoped to retrieve video surveillance from the residence as well as other houses in the neighborhood.

Cheney said police have been called to Smith’s house multiple times in recent years for “dispute calls” and at least two break-ins involving Smith’s vehicle.

