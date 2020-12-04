Pickerington Public Library temporarily will close in-person services Dec. 7

Beginning Dec. 7, Pickerington Public Library will pause all in-library services, including browsing and reservations.

According to a news release, library leaders made the decision to sustain efforts in keeping staff and community members safe in response to recent COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic-related mandates and recommendations.

"During this time, we are making every possible effort to continue serving our customers’ needs," the release said. "Using our new mobile app, website or phone lines, customers can access and reserve collection items, ready for pickup through curbside or locker holds. Print/copy/scan/fax services are also available, as well as Wi-Fi in parking lots and reservable hot spots."

The library also is asking patrons who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, have been exposed to the virus or recently have tested positive for COVID-19, or if they have family members with any of these three conditions, to hold onto their items for the time being.

"Otherwise, the library accepts returned items at either location," the release said. "Customers may see a delay on their accounts while materials are quarantined before updates. However, customers won’t be penalized because the library is fine free."

A summary of all services and instructions that will be available is on the library's website, pickeringtonlibrary.org, and patrons also may call the library at 614-837-4104.

If customers do not have a library card, they may sign up online.

