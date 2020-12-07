Pickerington Schools asking voters to reconsider rejected bond request for facilities upgrades

Pickerington Schools officials hope the second time around is more effective in seeking voter support of a bond issue to fund the construction of a new junior high school and upgrades to other buildings and athletics facilities.

Just last month, voters rejected the district’s request for a 2.9-mill bond issue that would have generated $95 million over up to 38 years to fund projects schools officials say are need to accommodate estimated enrollment growth over the next decade.

The Nov. 3 election total was 13,602 votes, or 44.67% of votes cast, for the bond and 15,434, or 50.68%, against it.

On Dec. 7, the Pickerington school board voted unanimously to bring another bond issue for the same stated purposes back to voters May 4.

According to district treasurer Ryan Jenkins, the millage request might decrease by the time the item is placed on the ballot because the 2020 tax assessments for properties within the district’s boundaries are expected to be higher than in 2019.

“When property values are higher, that means our millage can be lower,” Jenkins said. “Between 2.7 and 2.9 mills, hopefully, is where we’ll come in.

“It’s a $95 million issue. Nothing has changed. It’s the same list of projects.”

The board approved the resolution of necessity to place the $95 million bond issue on the May 4 ballot without comment.

When seeking the bond that was rejected last month, district officials cited a study conducted by Cooperative Strategies during the 2018-19 school year that projected enrollment in the 10,600-student district would increase to 12,400 within 10 years.

The centerpiece of the district’s plan for addressing growth is a new junior high school that would serve up to 1,100 students. It would be built on 66 acres, known as the McGill property, that the district owns on Lockville Road, south of Opportunity Way.

Also on that property, the district would build a new stadium for Pickerington High School Central.

The school's stadium is in a floodplain behind Ridgeview STEM Junior High and does not have an adequate number of lanes on its running track to hold state-certified competitions.

The plan includes converting Ridgeview STEM into a building that would serve students in grades K-4 who are attending Heritage Elementary School, fifth- and sixth-grade students and students from the district's Gateway Academy, a gifted-education program for students with superior cognitive skills.

Heritage would be converted into the permanent home of the district's preschool program. It also would house the District Welcome Center, an office that processes data for students who are enrolling.

Additionally, the plan calls for Pickerington Central to add 24 classrooms, renovate the main entry for better security and expand its cafeteria.

Pickerington High School North would see additional classrooms and construction of a more secure main entrance.

According to the Cooperative Strategies study, the district likely would see an increase of 1,000 students by the 2023-24 school year.

Superintendent Chris Briggs previously has said the district has "utilized all available space in our buildings and existing facilities."

The bond put before voters in November would have cost owners of a residence valued at $100,000 approximately $102 per year, according to the district.

According to Ed Laramie of the Fairfield County Auditor's Office, based on the current total valuation in the school district – which is a little more than $1.5 billion – preliminary estimates show the issue was expected to generate about $4.4 million annually.

If the May bond issue were approved, the $95 million it would generate would enable the district to pay off debt and interest it would incur from the construction projects.

Pickerington Schools leaders have been rejected the past two times they have asked for a tax increase.

In addition to last month’s bond rejection, a 3-mill permanent-improvements levy to fund ongoing maintenance and upgrades, including safety and security features, for buildings and athletics facilities was turned down by 3,900 votes, or 64.4% against it, to 2,154 votes, or 35.6%, for it.

