Ashton Crossing Business Park: Pickerington officials expect economic boost from development

Pickerington officials see a recently developed business park on the city’s north side as another tool for their business recruitment and retention strategies, as well as a building block for economic development in that area.

On Oct. 15, Valmer Land Title Agency relocated its Pickerington office from 2227 state Route 256 to 10710 Blacklick-Eastern Road Northwest.

The move represented the first business to open in the 12,500-square-foot portion of the what the city is calling the Ashton Crossing Business Park.

Valmer Title is occupying approximately 5,000 square feet of the business park’s primary retail and office building, and Orange Theory Fitness also has opened a 3,200-square-foot facility.

Dave Gulde, Pickerington's economic development director, said there are two spaces available in that portion of the business park, consisting of 2,071 square feet and 1,736 square feet, respectively.

Additionally, construction continues on a second 4,595-square-foot building at the business park that’s expected to house a convenience story and gas station when completed.

“It’s kind of a bright sport from last year when there wasn’t much commercial activity,” Gulden said. “It’s kicking off 2021 in a good way.”

Gulden said the city was pleased the site helped retain Valmer Title, a company that’s operated in Pickerington for 18 years.

He said Valmer Title invested $84,900 in the interior of their new office, and Orange Theory is putting in about $150,000 to its space.

“Valmer, I think, is projecting about 13 jobs out of that office and Orange Theory is projecting about 10 jobs,” Gulden said. “Orange Theory is a tenant many communities would love to have and is a welcome addition, and any time we can add a corporate office like Valmer, that’s a win.”

Karen Lambert, Valmer Title's chief operating officer, said the company is thrilled with its new office.

“We had parking issues at our old location,” Lambert said. “Our customers couldn’t find places to park.

“The new facility allowed us to refresh and provided a better layout, as well as a better office flow and work environment.”

Lambert wasn’t sure how many spaces the new office affords but guessed at least twice as many than at the previous location.

“Our customers are extremely happy we’re here,” she said. “We’re really happy because it’s a fresh, classy and better environment.

“We were able to marry the old with the new and it’s a beautiful space.”

Beyond current and future tenants, Gulden said he hopes the project will serve as a building block for the corridor.

He said Ashton Crossing Business Park is at the northwest corner of Blacklick-Eastern Road and Freedom Way, and he hopes it will help attract more businesses to the surrounding area.

“It’s a high-traffic intersection,” he said. “We think this will help to get some more eyeballs and activity on Freedom Way.”

Gulden said the construction value of the retail and office building is about $468,200, and the construction value of the second building is roughly $240,000.

Elissa Gunsorek, manager of Pickerington 204 Partners LLC, the business park's developer and owner, said the company constructed the business park because it had tenants who were interested in the market.

She added that Orange Theory is expected to be open "by mid-spring," and the second building in the park is expected to be completed in June.

At that point, Gunsorek said, a Marathon gas station is expected to open on the site.

"We are also looking for a quick-service restaurant to work in conjunction with the Marathon," she said. "Also, there will be 1,000 square feet of additional space available."

nellis@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNate